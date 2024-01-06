OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 65.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $7,251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

