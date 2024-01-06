OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 150,211,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120,038 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,564,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,955,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,618,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,250,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after acquiring an additional 159,086 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $21.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

