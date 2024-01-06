OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $81,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 98.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,308 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTD. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 437.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTD opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

