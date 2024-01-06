OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 340 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,537,000 after buying an additional 614,310 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $294.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

