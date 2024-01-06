OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares to Split on Wednesday, January 10th

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, January 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 10th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $52.02.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

