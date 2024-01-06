OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares to Split on Wednesday, January 10th

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, January 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 10th.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $52.02.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
