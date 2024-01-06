Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of ONCT opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, January 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 8th.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 291,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 252,670 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

