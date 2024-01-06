One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.00

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 1177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).
One Heritage Group Stock Up 16.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.79. The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 1.61.
One Heritage Group Company Profile
One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
