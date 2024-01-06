One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.00

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 1177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

One Heritage Group Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.79. The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 1.61.

One Heritage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Heritage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Heritage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.