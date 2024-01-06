Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a reduce rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

TSLA opened at $237.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $754.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.91. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

