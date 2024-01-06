Orbler (ORBR) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $61.54 million and approximately $237,817.12 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

