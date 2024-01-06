Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Purchased by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,954 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 3.19% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,741,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 306,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green acquired 53,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OESX remained flat at $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

