Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) & Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Head to Head Analysis

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 52.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clipper Realty and Orion Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $129.75 million 0.65 -$4.76 million ($0.46) -11.39 Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.49 -$97.49 million ($1.06) -5.25

Volatility and Risk

Clipper Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Office REIT. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clipper Realty and Orion Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orion Office REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clipper Realty currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.30%. Orion Office REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.53%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -4.46% -25.17% -0.49% Orion Office REIT -29.82% -6.36% -3.91%

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Clipper Realty pays out -82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT pays out -37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Clipper Realty beats Orion Office REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

