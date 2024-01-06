Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Stock Price Down 1%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. 2,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

