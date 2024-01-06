PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,051,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 5.9% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.93% of PagSeguro Digital worth $26,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,889,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,770. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $825.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

