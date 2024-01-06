Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.90

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$45.90 and last traded at C$46.10, with a volume of 411303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.79.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The stock has a market cap of C$25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1746695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.04%.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.