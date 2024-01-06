Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PSX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.24. 3,121,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,277. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.10. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.