Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 10,160 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,796,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average of $184.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

