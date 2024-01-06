Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,434 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.38. 378,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

