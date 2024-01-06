Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.96. The stock had a trading volume of 717,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,454. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

