Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.47. 1,614,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,629. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

