Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.62. 1,509,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,627. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $355.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.72 and its 200 day moving average is $319.10. The firm has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

