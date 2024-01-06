Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI remained flat at $28.22 on Friday. 1,033,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

