Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $21.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,072,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,108. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day moving average is $196.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

