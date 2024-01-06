Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $1,049.28. 2,201,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,981. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.99 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $998.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $910.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

