Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. 5,653,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,587. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

