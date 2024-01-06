Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,900 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 254,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

TOTL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. 285,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,281. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $41.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

