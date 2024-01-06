Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 9,567 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.