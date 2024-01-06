Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.89. 2,651,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,264. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.