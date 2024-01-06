Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 127 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.38. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

