Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 325 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. 4,014,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,520. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

