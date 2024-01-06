Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,463 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 154,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 798,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,716,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.90. 8,535,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

