Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 613 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.23. 12,261,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,875,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

