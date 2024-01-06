Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $135,462,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $544.31. 758,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.95. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.