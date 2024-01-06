Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd cut its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Equinox Gold accounts for approximately 1.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.37% of Equinox Gold worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,619.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,775,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,702,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 951,506 shares in the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 1,906,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $284.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

