Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Sells 26,100 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd decreased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Autohome accounts for about 6.8% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.80% of Autohome worth $30,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 17.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. 221,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $38.91.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $261.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.12 million. Autohome had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

