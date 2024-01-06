Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Sells 90,200 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd cut its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,409,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,200 shares during the period. Natura &Co makes up about 4.4% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $19,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 24,040,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 1,313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482,307 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTCO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.66. 493,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

