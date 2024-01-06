Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,298,384 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 234,800 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining comprises about 8.7% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $38,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

Harmony Gold Mining stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.90. 3,195,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

