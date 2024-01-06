Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

BPOPM opened at $25.32 on Friday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.