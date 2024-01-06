Populous Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $188,622.43 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

