Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.76

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.76 and last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 19198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.34.

Profound Medical Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.22 million. Analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Profound Medical Company Profile

In other Profound Medical news, Senior Officer Mathieu Burtnyk purchased 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,090.30. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.