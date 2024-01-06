Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Insider Alvin F. Wong Sells 7,733 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $34,721.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,980.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $4.69 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBYI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Puma Biotechnology

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 304,969 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 257,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 94.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 220,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.