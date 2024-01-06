QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold Sells 40,000 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,310.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

QuantumScape Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of QS opened at $8.69 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QuantumScape by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after buying an additional 1,476,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in QuantumScape by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after buying an additional 198,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 348,329 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

