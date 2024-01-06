Reviewing Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.2% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -758.65% -145.17% Warner Music Group 7.12% 150.98% 5.87%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Warner Music Group 0 4 12 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gamer Pakistan and Warner Music Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Warner Music Group has a consensus target price of $37.19, indicating a potential upside of 9.05%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Warner Music Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Warner Music Group $6.04 billion 2.91 $430.00 million $0.81 42.10

Warner Music Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as retail outlets, online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 150,000 songwriters and composers; and various genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, electronic, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

