Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.25

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 151631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RONI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

