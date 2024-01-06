RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans $0.14 — Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 114.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE RSF opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $16.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.