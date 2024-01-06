RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans $0.14 — Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 114.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RSF opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.