RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.