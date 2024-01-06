Rockcliff Metals (CVE:RCLF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Rockcliff Metals Corp (CVE:RCLF – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 103,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 165,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rockcliff Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.43.

Rockcliff Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockcliff Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold. The company primarily focuses on the Snow Lake Project located in Manitoba, Canada. Its principal properties include the Talbot Property, the Rail Property, the Bur property, and the Laguna Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockcliff Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockcliff Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.