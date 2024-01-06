Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.19

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.19 and traded as high as C$62.89. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$62.20, with a volume of 3,880 shares trading hands.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.78.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.