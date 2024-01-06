Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $17.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $523.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.67 and a 200-day moving average of $501.58. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

