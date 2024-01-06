Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $17.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ROP opened at $523.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

