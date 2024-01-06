Rovin Capital UT ADV Boosts Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.26% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $135,860,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.7% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 132,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of EJAN stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.